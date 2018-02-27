Giants' Julian Fernandez: Struggles in spring debut
Fernandez (finger) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while failing to record an out Monday against the Royals.
Fernandez was slowed by a finger laceration earlier in the month, but he returned to action Tuesday after taking a few days off to let the cut heal. His Cactus League debut didn't quite go as planned, however, as the 22-year-old Rule 5 pick allowed all four batters he faced to reach base before getting the hook. Fernandez should still get plenty of chances to prove he deserves a spot in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen, but he could ultimately be left off the team's 25-man roster and offered back to the Rockies if his spring struggles continue.
