Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Belts homer in loss

Lee went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Lee started August hot, but he went just 1-for-10 over the weekend's three-game series versus the Tigers. He bounced back in this matchup with a fifth-inning homer, his third of the month and ninth of the year. The outfielder is hitting .300 with a .782 OPS, 46 RBI, 57 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples and eight stolen bases across 109 contests. Lee's playing style is more about consistent contact rather than power or speed, though he could score more often if his turn atop the lineup Monday turns into an extended stretch in that slot.