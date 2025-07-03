Lee went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, a double and two runs scored during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Lee came into Wednesday's contest with two hits in his last 36 at-bats and hitless in his previous 14. He ended the drought with his first three-hit game since May 6, and he fell a home run short of the cycle. In 349 plate appearances, Lee is slashing .246/.315/.406, and he's tied for the fourth most triples in MLB (7).