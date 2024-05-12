Lee left in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Reds with a left arm injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Lee crashed into the outfield fence attempting to make a catch in the top of the first inning. He fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left shoulder, and the athletic trainer was holding Lee's left arm as they walked off the field. Lee is coming off a three-game absence due to a sore foot, and it appears the 25-year-old is set to miss even more time with what appears to be a more significant injury. Tyler Fitzgerald has taken over at center field for the rest of Sunday's game.