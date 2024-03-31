Lee went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Padres.
Lee hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and then added a solo shot in the eighth. The outfielder has hit safely in all three games so far this season, going 4-for-12 with four RBI and just one strikeout. He's also hit atop the order in all three contests, and with a little more pop behind him in the Giants' lineup, Lee could eventually start to score runs at a healthy rate if he can continue to get on base consistently.
