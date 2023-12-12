Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lee was also being courted by the Yankees, Mets and Padres, but he'll head to San Francisco to become the team's new everyday center fielder and could quickly emerge as a regular top-of-the-order presence. The 25-year-old never hit for a ton of power during his seven seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization, but he showed tremendous on-base skills in compiling an overall .340/.407/.491 slash line across nearly 4,000 plate appearances. This six-year agreement with the Giants contains an opt-out after the 2027 season, when Lee would be 29 years old.