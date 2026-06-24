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Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Little bit of everything in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lee went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Lee entered June on a surge at the plate, and while that's tapered off, he still has four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games. The outfielder is batting .403 (29-for-72) this month with two homers, and he's logged all five of his steals on the year in that span. Overall, he's hitting .331 with an .835 OPS, five homers, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples through 70 contests.

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