Lee went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-1 loss to the Padres.

Lee tripled to right field in the seventh inning before coming around to score the Giants' lone run. The 26-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in three consecutive games, marking the 11th time he's done so in 12 outings this month. He's slashing .333/.362/.533 with nine runs scored, five doubles, three RBI, two triples, one stolen base and a 10.6 percent strikeout rate across 47 plate appearances in August.