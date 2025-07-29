Lee went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Lee drew his first walk in the opening inning and subsequently stole second, marking his first stolen base since June 2. The 26-year-old outfielder later singled in the ninth, driving in a run and bringing the Giants within one. Since the All-Star break, Lee is slashing .286/.375/.371 with three RBI, three doubles, a run scored and a 5:2 BB:K across 40 plate appearances in nine outings.