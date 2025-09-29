Lee went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Lee recorded three singles in the season finale, driving in the team's final runs on a two-run base hit in the eighth. With that, the 27-year-old outfielder recorded his 34th multi-hit performance in 150 regular-season appearances. During that span, he slashed .266/.327/.407 with 73 runs scored, 55 RBI, 51 extra-base hits -- including eight long balls -- 10 stolen bases and an 11.5 percent strikeout rate across 617 plate appearances.