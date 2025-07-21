Lee went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Lee knocked a leadoff double to left field before coming around to score San Francisco's first run. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning, though he was thrown out at second on the play. The 26-year-old outfielder has been productive in July, slashing .306/.340/.440 with seven RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and two triples over 53 plate appearances this month.