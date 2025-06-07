Lee isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Atlanta, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lee will begin on the bench for the second time in San Francisco's past seven games. The rest day doesn't seem to be performance-related, as Lee has reached base safely eight times (on four hits and four walks) over his past three contests. With Lee out of the lineup Saturday, rookie Daniel Johnson is starting in center field and batting leadoff.