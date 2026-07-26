Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Out Sunday with sore elbow

Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a sore elbow, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lee was removed from Saturday's 9-2 win shortly after he was struck in the elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning. Though delos Santos notes that Lee was wearing a guard on his elbow that absorbed most of the impact, the outfielder is still dealing with some residual soreness and will be given the afternoon off. Grant McCray will fill in for Lee in right field.