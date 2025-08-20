Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Lee took Nick Pivetta's second pitch of the game out to right-center field, but that wound up being the Giants' lone run. Lee accounted for half of San Francisco's hits in the contest. He's been one of few bright spots for the Giants in August, batting .344 (22-for-64) with nine extra-base hits over 17 games this month. The outfielder is up to a .262/.325/.417 slash line with seven homers, 10 stolen bases, 47 RBI, 61 runs scored, 29 doubles and 10 triples across 120 contests. He's also been in the leadoff spot against the last two right-handers the Giants have faced, which appears to be something that will stick for a while.