Lee went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lee's bat has cooled off in May after a strong start to the season. He's batting a modest .213 (10-for-47) over 12 games this month, though this game featured his second multi-hit effort and second homer of the month. The outfielder is slashing .288/.333/.472 with five homers, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored, three stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples over 42 contests. Lee may sit against the occasional left-handed pitcher, but he should be patrolling center field a majority of the time.