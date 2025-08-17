Lee went 2-for-4 with one stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

Lee has been steady in August, hitting safely in all but one of his 14 games this month. Saturday's performance was just his third multi-hit effort of August, but he's shown off some speed with two triples and three steals in that span. Lee is up to a .260/.324/.408 slash line with 10 steals, six home runs, 46 RBI, 60 runs scored, 27 doubles and 10 triples over 117 contests. He continues to hold down a starting role in center field.