Giants manager Bob Melvin said Lee is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Colorado due to a sore foot which is the result of a foul ball off his leg in Wednesday's contest, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Lee is receiving treatment and will be reevaluated Friday to see if he's ready to play then. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Austin Slater is occupying center field in Lee's stead Thursday.