Lee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lee is one of multiple lefty-hitting regulars for the Giants who will take a seat Wednesday as the Mets send left-hander Sean Manaea to the hill for the series finale. Austin Slater steps into Lee's usual spot atop the batting order, while the Giants will roll out an outfield featuring Michael Conforto, Tyler Fitzgerald and Slater from left to right.