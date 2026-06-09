Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Tallies four hits in defeat

Lee went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Lee recorded four singles Monday, scoring in the sixth and eighth innings. The 27-year-old outfielder has been scorching hot of late, batting .587 with 12 runs scored, five RBI and two stolen bases across 47 plate appearances in 11 outings since returning from the injured list. He's recorded a hit in 16 straight games dating back to May 14 and is now slashing .333/.367/.453 with 32 runs scored, 22 RBI, three home runs and two stolen bases in 240 plate appearances this season.