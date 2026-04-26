Lee went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Marlins.

Lee's hot stretch continued, as he has now recorded multiple hits in three consecutive games following Sunday's four-hit effort. After an extremely cold start to the season, the outfielder has stepped it up significantly of late, slashing .439/.467/.667 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs over his past 15 games. Lee has primarily hit sixth this season but moved into the leadoff spot with Willy Adames getting the day off to close the series.