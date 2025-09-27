Verlander (4-11) earned the win against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.

Verlander got off to a shaky start by yielding solo home runs to Hunter Goodman and Brenton Doyle in the first and second innings, respectively. The veteran right-hander managed to settle in to keep the Rockies off the board for the rest of his outing, and he finished his quality start with 17 whiffs on 92 pitches. Verlander struggled in the first half of the season, failing to log a win while posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 76.2 innings prior to the All-Star break. However, the three-time Cy Young winner came alive after the break, going 4-4 across 14 starts with a robust 2.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB over 75.1 frames. Verlander will turn 43 in February but intends to continue his storied major-league career in 2026, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.