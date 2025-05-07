Verlander didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Verlander entered Tuesday's game having logged three-straight quality starts, but he wasn't able to extend that streak to four after being lifted before the start of the sixth inning. He generated nine whiffs on 82 pitches (52 strikes), and the two-run home run he gave up to Miguel Amaya in the third frame was Verlander's sixth of the season, which is tied for 10th most in the National League. Through eight starts this season, Verlander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB across 42 innings. He's slated to face the Diamondbacks at home next week.