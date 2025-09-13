Verlander allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Verlander was good, throwing 67 of 105 pitches for strikes, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto was even sharper as the two pitchers dueled for seven frames. Over his last six starts, Verlander has allowed just 10 runs (nine earned) in 35.1 innings while posting a 37:11 K:BB. The one run on his line Friday was a solo home run by Michael Conforto, which was the first long ball Verlander has given up during his recent stretch of strong pitching. The 42-year-old right-hander is now at a 3.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 124:47 K:BB through 134.2 innings across 26 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at Arizona.