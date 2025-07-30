Verlander allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Tuesday.

Verlander threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes in one of his better performances this year. A Liover Peguero solo home run was the only blemish on Verlander's line in this start, but the Giants didn't give him enough run support. The right-hander has rebounded in late July thanks to some easier matchups, allowing just one run over his last 10 innings. He's at a 4.53 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 77:34 K:BB through 89.1 innings across 18 starts this season. His next start is expected to be a rematch on the road in Pittsburgh early next week.