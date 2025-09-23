Verlander (3-11) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Verlander labored against the Cardinals on Monday, failing to get through five innings while surrendering his highest hit total since Aug. 10. The outing ended an impressive run in which the right-hander logged a 0.87 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 31 innings over his previous five starts. Now in his age-42 season, the veteran owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28 starts and 146 innings, and he's lined up for one final regular-season start Sunday against the Rockies.