Hobson inked a minor-league deal with the Giants on Tuesday.

Hobson spent 2017 at Double-A Richmond, batting .246 with 35 RBI and 11 home runs. After a 2016 season in which he hit .163 with three home runs, the 26-year-old showed he still has some pop. He will likely retain a similar role next season, as he continues to work towards the majors.