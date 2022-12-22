Giants' Kade McClure: Lands with Giants By RotoWire Staff Dec 22, 2022 at 2:11 pm ET • 1 min read McClure was acquired by the Giants from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for Gregory Santos.McClure, 26, put up a 4.87 ERA and 113:35 K:BB ratio over 105.1 innings between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte in 2022. He'll give the Giants some minor-league rotation depth. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.