Teng returned from his suspension Wednesday. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 over five innings in a no-decision versus High-A Hillsboro.

Teng was handed a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance to doctor baseballs. He's now posted a 1-2 record, 4.74 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 24.2 innings with High-A Eugene.