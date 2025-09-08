Teng (2-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight across four innings.

Teng and Sonny Gray were locked in a pitchers duel Sunday, with the former keeping the Cardinals off the board through the first four frames. Things fell apart in the fifth for Teng, who issued three straight walks before yielding an RBI single and being pulled from the inning, but not before being tagged for three more runs. Teng was able to generate 14 whiffs on 77 pitches (41 strikes) and has registered eight strikeouts in back-to-back starts, but his five walks were a season high. The Giants currently have a six-man rotation, but it's unclear whether Teng will get another turn or head back to Triple-A Sacramento.