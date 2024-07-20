Teng, who was placed on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list July 7 with an unspecified injury, made a rehab appearance Friday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Given that Teng has been on the IL for just a couple of weeks, he shouldn't require an extensive buildup in the lower levels of the minors before he rejoins Sacramento. The 25-year-old righty has a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster but hasn't distinguished himself enough at the Triple-A level this season to earn a call-up. Over his 12 appearances (five starts) for Sacramento before landing on the shelf, Teng turned in a 9.47 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across 38 innings.