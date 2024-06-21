Winn (3-8) took the loss against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

Winn ran into trouble immediately, allowing a walk and a hit in the first two at-bats before going on to surrender three runs in the opening frame. He would go 1-2-3 through the second inning but once again failed to retire the first two batters to begin the third, leading to another two runs coming home for St. Louis. The right-hander has now surrendered five or more runs in five of his last six starts and has lost his last five decisions (spanning six starts). He currently holds a 10.38 ERA this month (three starts) after posting an 18.36 ERA through three starts in May.