Winn is likely to pitch Sunday against the Rockies, whether it's as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler has yet to make an official call on a starter yet, but Winn will be featured in some form. The rookie right-hander tossed five scoreless relief innings in his last appearance and holds a 3.33 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over 27 frames overall this season.