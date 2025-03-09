Winn threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two hits, picking up the win during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.

Winn has made two appearances (one start) this spring, covering three scoreless innings while collecting five strikeouts. The 26-year-old made 12 starts last season before undergoing season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. Winn could begin the season in the bullpen, as he appears to be a long shot for the fifth-starter role while competing with Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp.