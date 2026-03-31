Winn earned a hold and struck out three in a scoreless inning during Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Winn worked the eighth inning in a setup role and struck out the side while throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. The right-hander relied heavily on his splitter, throwing it 10 times and generating five whiffs. The 28-year-old has yet to allow a run through three outings, giving up one walk while striking out six in three innings.