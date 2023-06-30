Winn (0-1) took the loss against Toronto on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings.

Winn pitched well in his first start as a big-leaguer, needing just 67 pitches to get through six frames. He kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard through 5.2 innings before Vladimir Guerrero tagged him for a two-run, two-out homer in the sixth to break a scoreless tie. A lack of run support resulted in Winn taking the loss, but he certainly pitched well enough to earn another start. Should he be given that opportunity, he's tentatively lined up to face the Mariners at home his next time out.