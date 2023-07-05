Winn (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in a 6-0 loss to the Mariners. He struck out two.

After posting a quality start on 67 pitches in his first MLB start last week, Winn made his second appearance in the rotation Tuesday and threw 67 pitches once again but only lasted four frames. He was constantly under pressure by a Mariners offense that scored in each of the first three innings and surrendered a solo homer to Mike Ford in the third. Though Winn could stick around at the tail end of the Giants' rotation for another start or two with Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder fatigue) on the 15-day injured list, he remains an untrustworthy streaming option given his apparent pitch count.