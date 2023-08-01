Triple-A Sacramento placed Winn (elbow) on its 7-day injured list Saturday.

Winn was deactivated after he experienced soreness in his right elbow coming out of his most recent outing with Sacramento on July 22. Fortunately for Winn, his follow-up tests revealed no structural damage to his elbow, but it's unclear if he'll be able to pitch again in 2023 while he recovers from the injury. Before he was optioned to Sacramento on July 6, Winn went 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 22 innings in five appearances (two starts) with the Giants.