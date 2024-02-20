Giants manager Bob Melvin indicated Tuesday that Winn is in a favorable spot to capture one of the open spots in the rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melvin noted that he has four pitchers in mind in competition for the fourth and fifth rotation spots, but Winn and Tristan Beck are the clear early front-runners. Winn, 26, posted a 4.68 ERA and 35:8 K:BB across 42.1 frames covering five starts and four relief appearances with San Francisco in 2023. The Giants will eventually get Alex Cobb (hip) and Robbie Ray (elbow) back, but Winn and Beck could both have time to establish themselves before then.