Winn is headed to St. Louis to join the Giants for their series against the Cardinals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Baggarly writes that Winn will be with the team "in some capacity," so it's unclear at this point whether he'll be recalled or joining the taxi squad. Winn has never pitched in the majors but was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason. He holds a 4.35 ERA and 51:21 K:BB over 41.1 innings with Triple-A Sacramento in 2023, making nine starts and three relief appearances.