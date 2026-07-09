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Giants' Keaton Winn: Moves rehab to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Winn (elbow) allowed a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning during Triple-A Sacramento's 6-1 win over Salt Lake on Wednesday.

After making rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A, Winn continued his rehab assignment in Sacramento, throwing seven of his 14 pitches for strikes Wednesday. According to Evan Webeck of the California Post, Giants manager Tony Vitello said he expects the right-hander to return either just before the All-Star break or immediately afterward.

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