Winn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 19.

He will be eligible to return on Sept. 26, but it's up in the air at this juncture as to whether he'll be cleared by then. Winn has pitched well in a swingman role for the Giants, holding a 3.89 ERA and 30:8 K:BB over 37 innings covering four starts and four relief appearances.