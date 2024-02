Winn (elbow) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He'll be getting back on the bump for the first time since he had to cut a bullpen session short a little over a week ago due to right elbow soreness. It's not clear when Winn might be cleared to pitch in Cactus League games, but the Giants are hopeful he'll have time to get ready for Opening Day. He's expected to open the season in San Francisco's rotation, if healthy.