Winn threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one hit and one walk.

The 27-year-old made his season debut with San Francisco due to Ryan Walker being placed on the paternity list. Winn threw five of his 12 pitches for strikes and tossed a scoreless ninth inning. The right-hander had struggled at Triple-A Sacramento before being recalled, recording a 9.31 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and a 20:7 K:BB across 19.1 innings in 11 appearances (three starts).