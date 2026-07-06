Giants' Keaton Winn: Scoreless outing in rehab game

Winn (elbow) allowed one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning during Single-A San Jose's 7-2 win over Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.

Winn began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before quickly advancing to Single-A. He allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced Sunday, though he managed to escape the inning without giving up a run and threw 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes. Per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News, Giants manager Tony Vitello said Sunday that Winn is close to returning to the big leagues, leaving the door open for a potential return before the All-Star break.