Winn is listed as the Giants' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Winn appeared to be at slight risk of not being ready for Opening Day after he fell behind the Giants' other starting pitchers in spring training when he experienced elbow soreness following a bullpen session in late February, but he avoided a prolonged shutdown and was able to make his Cactus League debut March 17. Five days later, Winn covered four innings and 42 pitches in his final start of the spring, so he should be capable of giving the Giants around five or six innings Monday if he's economical with his pitch count. Winn will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come during next weekend's home series versus the Padres.