Winn (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rockies.

Winn's last outing was last Sunday, in which he pitched five scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He got the start this time around and turned in a quality start, his second in seven appearances this season. The rookie right-hander has been effective so far with a 3.55 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 33 innings. It's unclear what his role will be going forward, though the Giants certainly have a need for solid starting efforts. If he remains in the rotation, his next outing would be a rematch with the Rockies in Colorado.