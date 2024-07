Winn (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Winn landed on the injured list June 22 due to a nerve issue in his right elbow. Saturday's bullpen is a positive step for the 26-year-old righty, but his rehab program will likely keep him out of major-league action until after the All-Star break. Winn has a 3-8 record over 12 starts with a 7.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings this season.