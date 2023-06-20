Winn did not factor in the decision against San Diego on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday after Alex Cobb (oblique) landed on the injured list. Though Winn didn't start Monday, he gave San Francisco five efficient innings during which he tossed a modest 60 pitches (42 strikes). The right-hander served up a solo homer to Juan Soto on his first pitch but kept the Padres off the scoreboard thereafter. Winn will likely be unavailable for a few days following his lengthy outing Monday, but he could stick around as a long-relief option. He's given up just two runs over nine innings across two appearances in that role so far this season.