Winn allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out five batters over four innings while notching a no-decision in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Colorado on Saturday.

All three runs Winn allowed scored on a third-inning, bases-clearing triple by Ezequiel Tovar. Though Winn has bounced between pitching as a traditional starter and a bulk reliever, his workload has been fairly consistent, as he's completed between four and six innings in seven of his eight appearances. The rookie right-hander has held his own in the majors thus far, posting a 3.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 37 frames.