Winn (1-3) took the loss Friday versus the Dodgers, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out five without walking a batter over 5.1 innings.

Winn was tagged for three home runs to account for all of the offense against him. He had been out for nine days on the COVID-19 injured list. Winn closes the season with a 4.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB over 42.1 innings across nine appearances (five starts) in his first big-league campaign. The 25-year-old righty will likely have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training next year.